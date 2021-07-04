Hawaii plane crash: Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes into sea near Honolulu

A Boeing 737 cargo plane has crashed into the sea near Honolulu, Hawaii, after experiencing a failure in your engine, but the details of the accident are still unknown.

As reported by the CNBC channel, the plane has collided with two people on board. At the moment, neither the state aviation agency (FAA) nor the Boeing company have commented on the matter and the company’s shares have fallen 1.26%.

Last year, after two accidents that left hundreds of victims, the authorities in charge of air traffic Boeing’s 737 Max model withd license to fly.

“The pilots had reported engine problems and they were trying to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the plane in the water“, has pointed out the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States.

“According to preliminary information, the United States Coast Guard rescued both crew members. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. “