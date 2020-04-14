Formula 1 would have to face the same difficulties as MotoGP after the pandemic

Carmelo Ezpeleta stresses the impossibility of creating a calendar at this time

The suspension or postponement of GP have brought with them in several categories, including MotoGP and Formula 1, the idea of ​​holding two races on each circuit that they go to when the coronavirus crisis ends. However, Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna, has made it clear that it is not a viable thing.

The Spanish has insisted that doing something like this is a problem both for the media that broadcast the tests and for the traces themselves. This same situation is foreseeable to happen in Formula 1, so it would be necessary to look for other alternatives.

“That possibility does not work for us. The promoters are already stressed enough and will not pay to host two races, just as televisions will not do either,” he said in statements to Spanish television Teledeporte.

Another option that has been considered for both categories is to compete all or almost every weekend in a row. This possibility is feasible, although from MotoGP the general director of Dorna, Manel Arroyo, has stressed the need to avoid logistical difficulties.

“When we know what day we can start, we will know how many weekends we will have until Christmas to celebrate races. Obviously, taking into account the logistical needs, we cannot expect to run a race every weekend until the end of the year,” he said.

In addition, he has refused to talk about a possible schedule, since it is not even known if he will be able to compete again this same season. Both in the case of MotoGP and Formula 1, the first date without cancellation is currently in June, although it is something that may change in the coming days.

“When we know what day we can start, we will know if there will be ten, sixteen or eight races. Saying it now would be very dangerous,” he said to finish.

