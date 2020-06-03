Carey clarifies that he prefers not to speak of deadlines, but of goals

From F1 they assure that organizing between 15 and 18 races is still the idea

Chase Carey anticipates that they would like to have the calendar finished before the end of June. However, the F1 president recalls that they depend on the spread of covid-19 and thinks that it is better not to set deadlines.

F1 announced yesterday the dates of the first eight races of 2020, but Chase Carey says that the goal is still to finish setting up a schedule of between 15 and 18 Grand Prix. However, the president of the Great Circus is reluctant to set deadlines to finish defining this program, although he admits that they would like to have it all closed by the end of June.

“We are not going to give a deadline now. With the changing situation, a deadline would create pressures that would not be correct and realistic for the situation, so we think in terms of objectives. Our goal would be before the end of June if we don’t complete the rest of the calendar, have the situation controlled. We know we would like to try and do it, “said Carey on F1’s official website.

The American director reassures when explaining that they have a plan in case certain races cannot finally celebrate a GP due to the situation of the covid-19.

“We have other options if in the end there are things that do not go. We hope there are races on the calendar that we probably will not celebrate. I think we have options,” he added.

Finally, Carey reminds them that they are not in an easy situation and that it is difficult to make any prudent long-term decision right now.

“We feel good about this plan. We are in unexplored waters and we continue to lack vision beyond a short period of time. We are committed to all of our promoters and we speak actively with everyone, everyone has the same perception,” he said. Carey to finish.

