It is offered with a 3.5 or 7-inch screen depending on the model

It is compatible with Apple CarPlay and, in some cases, with Android Auto

Porsche Classic offers the installation of a modern multimedia system in the company’s vintage cars, a functionality increasingly demanded by customers due to the boom that new technologies have in today’s vehicles.

Is it possible to have a Porsche from the 60’s with Apple CarPlay? Yes, from now on yes. Reason is a new option that offers Porsche Classic to its customers so that they can enjoy the comforts typical of the times in their classic models.

The grace of this new possibility is that the aesthetics of the car’s interior hardly change, something that does happen if you try to integrate a modern system externally. In this case, Porsche Classic It installs what has been baptized as PCCM –or PCCM Plus in the most modern ones–, and can be equipped from the 911 of the 1960s to the 993 of the mid-1990s.

Depending on the vehicle in question, the screen will have one size or another. In the older ones it will occupy the DIN-1 hole and will be only 3.5 inches. It is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and DAB radio, in addition to offering an input for SD cards, another for USB and Bluetooth. There are also two rotary controls and six buttons so that the user can access various functions faster, among which is a browser.

The most modern models, which have a DIN-2 hole, can enjoy what is known as PCCM Plus, which shares characteristics with the previous one with the exception that it is also compatible with Android Auto and that the screen is 7 inches, a size that even some modern cars offer.

Porsche Classic has already confirmed the price of these two products. The PCCM for the older models costs 1,439.89 euros, while the one for the most modern cars amounts to 1,606.51 euros.

