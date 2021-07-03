Having internet wherever you want is possible with a pocket wireless router

Nowadays, smart phones require an internet connection with which to use all the functions it offers, and they are even capable of sharing this internet connection with other devices. But what happens when we need to have internet at all times, anywhere and from any device?

For that there are MiFi, or pocket wireless routers. And here we bring you one of the most interesting and practical on the market, which is also for sale in Mexico.

This TP-Link model is a perfect example of this type of device, since it has a very compact size with a 2,000 mAh removable battery that will theoretically allow us to enjoy up to 8 hours of connection (this value will vary greatly depending on the connection demand and the number of connected devices).

If the device is connected to the 4G network, it will be able to offer download speeds of 150 Mbps and upload speeds of 50 Mbps. It has a SIM card slot and a microUSB port to charge the internal battery, and the Wi-Fi network is type 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac.

What is a MiFi?

TP-Link M7200. Photo: amazon.com.mx

The term MiFi was created by the company Novatel by designing a device with wireless capabilities that was capable of autonomous access point functions. This means that we are facing a computer with an internal battery that accesses the internet and creates a wireless WiFi network so that other devices can connect to it and can access the internet.

The simplest description is that of a pocket router, and it is precisely that. Today there are a large number of different models on the market, and they are often used a lot in trips abroad, where cell phone data rates do not usually cover areas of other countries and the most practical is buy a local SIM card.

This SIM card would be connected to the device in question, which, after completing the configuration options, would begin to emit a WiFi signal with the name that we have configured so that we only have to connect to it and start having internet.

TP-Link M7200. Photo: amazon.com.mx

What advantages does a MiFi offer?

It is very portable and allows you to carry it in your pocket

Allows connection of up to 10 devices

There are models with a 4G connection to enjoy high speeds

Allows permanent connection to constant battery current

What are the disadvantages?

Your battery may run out very soon

Does not offer advanced settings like traditional routers

It is more expensive than a traditional router

You depend on 4G coverage

You need to hire an additional SIM to the one you have on your cell phone

It is important to emphasize that these devices are not capable of offering internet if they do not have an operational and configured SIM inside, so you must take into account data plans and available options when using a SIM card. All the models of these WiFi routers that are sold on the market are unlocked, so you can connect the SIM of any operator.

