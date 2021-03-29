Having children makes you happier … when they leave home

Regarding the fact of having grandchildren, the results of the work do not provide much clarity: On the one hand, they are a source of joy and of that social support that we talked about in the previous paragraph, but at the same time, and more in countries with little support for parenthood, they are also a source of stress since grandparents become, Monday through Friday, in the primary caregivers of the children while the parents are working.

To reach these conclusions, the researchers, from the University of Heildelberg (Germany), analyzed data from a survey that had asked more than 55,000 people over 50 from over 16 European countries on their emotional well-being. In addition, the researchers found positive associations between well-being and marital status and other types of social networks. In conclusion: with or without children, as a couple or single, it seems that we age much better if we do it with someone else.

