Source: www.talcualdigital.com

(Waka News. Puerto Ayacucho, 05/29/2020) .- Raisa Urribarri, member of the board of directors of the Internet Society, assured that the fact that Venezuelans are not guaranteed the right to access the internet is directly associated with deterioration in their quality of life and basic services. For her, this translates then into a reduction in the spaces in which citizens can communicate freely and have access to information.

He indicated that in order for a Venezuelan to have quality internet, they have to make an investment of approximately $ 400 and pay about $ 40 a month. However, he emphasized that contracting the service did not completely guarantee access to it, since constant failures in the electrical system also influenced its provision.

According to Urribarri, in 2019 an average Venezuelan had to collect 62 salaries to be able to buy a mid-range phone. This year that number increased to 183 minimum wages. This is why he considers that “recovering the socio-economic level of Venezuelans is essential to have a better internet”, because to have it and take advantage of it properly, it is also necessary to have a good team.

In his opinion, in Venezuela it is necessary to create a real framework in which the investment of the private sector and also that of the government is harmonized, which must have a competent body that guarantees the neutrality of the network and the important decisions that are made. take around the matter of telecommunications.

“It is necessary in Venezuela to meet in a multisectoral way, which is the negotiation between companies, the governments in power, that is, the regulatory State with economic resources, technical organizations and academia, and civil society organizations such as Public Space, Free Space , Help Networks ”, expressed Urribarri.

In this sense, Iris Puyosa pointed out that the first steps that should be taken to solve the problems of connectivity and internet access are to address the problems related to restrictions on freedom of expression and update public policies that govern the telecommunications sector in the country.

Puyosa insisted that restricting the right to freedom of expression also influenced that public affairs debates could not be opened on the internet. “There is a regulatory framework that makes it difficult for us to have a truly free internet where the development of other political and social rights is made possible and which are important for the coexistence of all of us.”

He pointed out that in Venezuela work should start under the model of internet universality developed by Unesco, which includes four main aspects: “the internet as a human right, the open internet, accessible internet, and governance among stakeholders.”

