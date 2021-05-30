Havertz, the signing of the 80 million that has already made Chelsea win 19

05/30/2021 at 10:49 AM CEST

Kai Havertz is only 21 years old, but last Saturday night he touched the skies of Porto and gave blues fans the joy of being crowned European champions against the almighty Manchester City. A victory that, along with the glory of being the best team on the continent, also carries a substantial financial reward. 19 million, plus 3.5 for playing the Super Cup against Villarreal, are those that Chelsea pocketed thanks to Havertz’s lone goal in the first half of the match.

The German arrived in summer for the astronomical figure of 80 million euros. His ample ability demonstrated in the Bundesliga led Roman Abramóvich to take out his wallet to dress him in blue and thus advance to many other teams that wanted him in their ranks.

A year later and without the prominence expected of him, he pulled out the necessary claw to, after a fanciful Mason Mount pass, dribble Ederson with a touch and send the ball into the nets, thus triggering the euphoric reaction of the fans present at ‘do Dragão’.

He was already the protagonist in the match against Madrid, sending a ball to the crossbar in the second leg of the semifinals so that his compatriot Werner could finish at pleasure, apart of course, from bringing the entire white defense headfirst. That day he had to define, as in the global of his course, but what is clear is that at his young age, he has already made it clear that he wants to be the protagonist. This is also how the history books collect it.

More than 100 million

This is what the London club will win thanks to their excellent campaign in Europe. Some 106.5, also adding the 24M of the coefficient ranking, are the millions that will go directly to the club’s coffers. For participating in the group stage, 15.25M are awarded as fixed, for each victory in it, 2.7 more (they won 4) and 0.9 for a draw (the other two remaining matches).

Overcoming the eighth report 9.5M, quarterfinals 10.5M, semifinals 12 and those mentioned 19 to lift the trophy.

Investment well invested

Chelsea spent this summer, a post-pandemic year, 223 million euros on signings, to which must be added the hiring of Thiago Silva, who signed for free. Havertz (80), Werner (53), Chilwell (50), Ziyech (40) and Mendy (24). Of those mentioned above, 5 were starters in the Champions League final.

Sacking a legend at the beginning of the season is not easy, but the decision was made and the result has been to finish the regular season fourth, when it was expected difficult, an FA Cup final and add the second orejona in its history in the showcases of the club. Tuchel has made it. Chelsea is the European champion.