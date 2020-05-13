The young German midfielder Kai Havertz looks “ready to take a big step” and leave his current team, Bayer Leverkusen, to face a “challenge”, for those who do not rule out leaving Germany.

“I am ready to take a big step, and I like a challenge. For me, that also includes a foreign country.” says Havertz, 20, in this Wednesday’s edition of the German media ‘Sport Bild’.

The midfielder is one of the new talents of German football and has many offers, both from Bundesliga clubs and from the rest of Europe., to leave Leverkusen, where he has a contract until June 30, 2022.

Havertz is comfortable at Bayer, which I would ask for at least 100 million euros to let him go, with Bayern as the best placed according to the information. “I want to take the next step in my career at some point, that is my ambition,” he stressed.

Many of the great clubs in Europe have noticed him (including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs), it will be necessary to see which is the next destination of the German pearl.

