There are already eight goals from Kai Havertz so far in the Bundesliga and eleven among all competitions in this unusual season. When you’re sweet, not even two months of inactivity are enough to break your streak. In addition to the five assists he has also served his colleagues.

05/18/2020 at 23:00

CEST

Nil Banos

If in the last two games before the break he had signed two goals -one in the league against Eintracht Frankfurt and one in the Europa League against Rangers-, after returning also wet against Werder Bremen. And he did it twice with two very important goals for Leverkusen. Since they were worth to get ahead on the scoreboard both times.

Further, He demonstrated that he was still rooted in a way that he did not overdo himself: finishing off with his head. Despite not being a defining characteristic of what type of battering ram we are talking about, it was the way in which Havertz crushed most of Werder Bremen’s hopes of scoring some point at home. First, he read perfectly where the measured center would go to Diaby’s second post to catch Pavlenka crossing the ball. And six minutes later, he went ahead of his pair to make a good strategy play, in a lateral fault, again with an unappealable header for the goalkeeper of Werder Bremen.

We will see if the next matchday continues its idyll with the goal in the game that Bayer Leverkusen has with a very hard bone to crack like Borussia Mönchengladbach.

