Havertz, “desperate” to face Real Madrid

05/03/2021

On at 15:40 CEST

Kai havertz, key in the victory of Chelsea this weekend with a double, admitted that he is desperate to start against him Real Madrid this Wednesday, in the semifinal round of the Champions League. The German was not a starter in the first leg and started against Fulham this Saturday in the Premier League, scoring two goals to hold his team’s fourth position in the table.

“It was good to score early, it gave me confidence. For me, it’s always good to score and I’m happy to help the team with goals. I hope to continue like this on Wednesday,” the German told Sky Sports.

“I am always desperate to start these games. I know we have a lot of quality players in the team, but I have to continue. I train very hard to do my best when I’m on the pitch. “

Havertz, who came to Chelsea for 70 million last summer from the Bayer Leverkusen, has yet to settle into ownership at Stamford Bridge. The German midfielder disputes the position in the starting eleven with players like Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech Y Christian Puliši & cacute;, author of both ‘blue’ Alfredo Di Stéfano.

The German has played 40 games this season and has signed eight goals and eight assists. In the Champions League he has not yet made his debut in the ten games he has played, although he has given two passes on goal.