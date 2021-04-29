Haven’t you forgotten Kim Kardashian? Kanye West is seen with his wedding ring

Since then the rapper has maintained a much more discreet media profile than during the months in which he campaigned to try to become the new president of the United States, but this week a new photograph of him published by his partner of profession DJ Khaled.

The controversial musician and designer showed up at his house this week at eight in the morning unannounced to hear some of the songs from his new album and had his private chef cook him eggs and vegan bacon. However, what has really caught the attention of fans is that, in the image that Khaled has uploaded to his Instagram account, you can clearly see a ring on the ring finger of Kanye’s left hand.