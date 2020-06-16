Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

A few days ago we were able to see more about Haven, the new game from The Game Bakers, developer in charge of Furi. Unfortunately, the previous trailer was very short and didn’t show much gameplay. The good news is that the studio shared a new teaser with many minutes of gameplay and revealed that a demo is now available.

Thanks to the new gameplay, the exploration system that Haven will have is shown. As we already knew, Yu and Kay will be able to fly in the skies of a hostile planet by means of propellers that they carry in their legs. Something that is seen in the gameplay is that both will be able to perform evasive maneuvers to get rid of enemies while they fly.

Haven will have a dual turn-based combat system

The most interesting thing is that you could see more about the combat. As we have already mentioned, the battles will be very different from Furi, since in Haven they will take turns and in pairs, controlling Yu and Kay, who will be able to engage in combat with several enemies at the same time and will have to defend against all of them at the same time. weather. Similarly, Yu and Kay will be able to alternate movements and one can cover while the other attacks or they can even coordinate to deliver a devastating attack.

Enemies will want to go into combat when they detect Yu and Kay because they are controlled by rust, the substance that pollutes the world they live in. Both characters will be able to pacify these creatures after weakening them in battle, which will make them tame and after which they will receive various resources.

During the adventure, the 2 characters will get special items that will be necessary to repair their ship and within it, they will be able to interact with optional dialogue and 2D animations, as well as navigate the different sections of the ship to do an action.

Haven Demo Now Available

Today started the Steam Game Festival, thanks to which users of this platform can try many demos and take advantage of significant discounts on games.

The good news is that Haven is part of this celebration and a demo of the game is now available. So, if you want to experience everything we are talking about, we invite you to check out this demo. We recommend you hurry up, as Steam Game Fest will be available until June 22, so the trial may also be removed from the store.

We leave you the gameplay.

What did you think of the new trailer? What do you like the most about this game? Share your opinion in the comments.

If you are interested in this game and want to know more about it, we invite you to check this page. It is not yet known what day Haven will debut, but it will arrive sometime in 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. This title will also be part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source