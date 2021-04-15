Have you received an email saying that you have an expired driver’s license? The DGT says you distrust …

We are all exposed to suffer some type of cybercrime, these internet scam attempts have been spreading in recent years reaching unsuspected limits. The DGT usually reports every time suffer identity theft that could put drivers at risk. It has already happened with the false fines and now fraudulent emails have been detected that tell users that have expired driving license when in fact it is not.

Emails have been sent from an account called «DGT Identification», which tells the user that the driving license has expired in their system and that they have to reply to that same email with some documentation. In this communication, photographs of the user’s ID, their driving license and also a “selfie” of the person are requested. With these requests, many people would identify him as a suspect, since a public administration never asks for data in this way. The recommendation before the arrival of this email is delete it directly without opening it.

⚠️📢 They inform us about new emails 📥 communicating false DGT fines or false expiration of the permit. eye! 👁️Do not provide any information or click on any link. Eliminate them directly 🗑️ # phising # fake # fakepic.twitter.com / GVP5KVOr2C

– Dir. General Traffic (@DGTes) April 12, 2021

The DGT recalls that in these cases You do not have to provide any type of data or click on any link. In the first case, criminals could impersonate the user’s identity (phishing) and in the second, access their computer to steal data and passwords. One way to find out if the email is fraudulent is look at the direction from which it is sent. In this last scam, it is being sent from a normal Gmail account, not from an official DGT. You should also look for misspellings or grammatical errors.

We already said that when it is time to renew the driving license, the DGT usually does communicate two months in advance to users through ordinary mail. In no case is it necessary to send photos of the documentation, as it can be done directly in a authorized medical center presenting the documentation and paying the fee, after passing the psycho-technical exam. It can also be done at a Traffic Headquarters, but it requires taking one more step and the result is the same.

In any case, it’s time to distrust of communications by electronic mail that claim to be the DGT, as that would only happen if the user has registered with the Electronic Road Directorate and, in any case, they will never be asked to send documentation or click on any link. This applies both to the expiration of the card and to fines, which are the most repeated fraud attempts by cybercriminals.