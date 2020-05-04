After the famous fantasy series, ‘Game of Thrones’, It ended. Many fans are happy to hear from the actors who participated in their favorite series, especially if the news is that one of them just broke a world record that has blown away more than one.

“The Mountain” is reported to have broken a world record by lifting over 500kg in deadlift. Better known as, The Mountain, Hafþór Björnsson played the gigantic character in the HBO series, ‘Game of Thrones’ and has now made history by claiming the world deadweight record as his own.

“The Mountain” has a reputation among all who follow him for making that the impossible seems simple, since he has participated in the contests of ‘World’s Strongest Man’ of the television network CBS Sports which he won in 2018, as well as participated in ‘Arnold Strongman Classic’.

The news that “The Mountain” broke world record should not be taken lightly, since for those who do not know very well the weight lifting competitions, it is very exhausting for all participants and the man also known as “Thor”, he started warming up with 420 kg, and ended up increasing his weight until reaching more than 500 kg in dead weight, something that is definitely worth being seen and above all to merit his world record.

“I have no words. What a wonderful day, one that I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for that and once I decided on something, I am a dog with a bone. I want to give a big greeting to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and enemies, all of whom helped make this uprising possible, ”wrote“ The Mountain ”on his social networks.

If you want to know more, you can see how the whole process was behind the scenes in the video of the YouTube channel of “The Mountain”.