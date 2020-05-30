Everything seems to indicate that Universal is officially moving forward with its reboot of ‘Wolfman’ in order to continue with its new universe of monsters. Since now, They have revealed who will be the actor in charge of giving life to the monster in this new version.

Previously, the studio tried to launch their Dark Universe with ‘The Mummy’ It starred Tom Cruise, but even the star couldn’t save the movie, which was shattered by both critics and audiences. So the studio decided to focus on putting out each particular movie, so Universal took a chance on ‘The Invisible Man’, starring Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

So according to the Variety portal it has been reported that Ryan Gosling to star in ‘Wolfman’. The portal claims that Universal is pushing for that to be the next film to be produced as the script is finalized, and the film is said to be based on an original tone that perfectly matches Gosling.

Along with ‘Wolfman’, the studio is also known to be preparing ‘The Invisible Woman’, with Elizabeth Banks as protagonist and director. In addition to a movie focused on Dracula’s henchman, Renfield, which will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, is also expected.

So Universal seems to be convinced that your Dark Universe can start over with familiar storiesBut none of the films have to be directly connected to the others, despite their similar themes and source material.

Although Ryan Gosling will star in ‘Wolfman’, he also The studio is said to have wanted the actor to direct the project, but has since been ruled out., and who is now looking for director Cory Finley to move the project forward. Are you excited by the idea of ​​a ‘Wolfman’ reboot?