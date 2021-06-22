Have you ever wondered why it connects with ‘WandaVision’?

Part of what happens in the Loki series will be key to understanding the operation of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series little by little describes the operation of the “Sacred time line” and of the entity that gave it that name, the Time Variance Authority (TVA). How much it is related to the multiverse and its dynamics has to do with them and, therefore, with previous series such as WandaVision and future productions.

Reviewing: the “Sacred timeline” is the main flow by which the universe is governed. This temporary channel is protected by the Guardians of Time, three entities about which there are no further details regarding their identity. They prevent the various timelines from conflicting. However, “nexus events” can occur that disrupt your plans.

In these cases, the TVA usually intervenes to correct them. Therefore, as explained in the Loki series, a person’s action can be suppressed so that it does not influence the flow of the timeline. However, in some situations, the organization does not participate or cannot control them and that event or person remains within the natural course of time. When that happens, it is defined as a “nexus being”.

What is a “nexus being”

or “be nexus”?

The literal translation of “nexus being” is “being nexus”. Going deeper into its definition, the expression would imply that there is something that connects with another question or, in a second variant, it is a person capable of establishing connections. This second meaning seems the most natural in relation to Marvel.

In What If ..?, # 35 published in 1992, a clearer definition was offered in relation to these beings. Is about “rare individual entities with the power to affect the probabilities and thus the future“It is believed that each universe has a nexus being that represents its personality and character, functioning as a kind of anchor with reality.

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

See Loki on Disney Plus

Although these types of characters are rare within Marvel, one of the most visible is The Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff. To this reference, within the comics, was added the one achieved in WandaVision when, during one of the series’ commercials, an antidepressant named “nexus” appeared. It’s not by chance. In fact, the phrase that accompanied the presentation of the product is related to the concept of “being a nexus”: “unique antidepressant that works to anchor you to your reality or the reality of your choice”.

What is the relationship with ‘Loki’?

The explanation regarding the flow of time, the work of the TVA and the Guardians of Time clarified the reference presented on WandaVision. At some point, Wanda Maximoff altered the flow of time through her powers. It is likely that he was recreating a parallel version of Vision or through his children.

The last detail is important: it is estimated that the offspring of the “nexus beings” have as much or more power than they. As Wanda Maximoff created her own reality, she was able to influence the “Sacred timeline”. Judging by the criteria of the TVA and the Guardians of Time, who intervene when an action should not occur according to their criteria, everything that has happened with The Scarlet Witch must have happened.

signup on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great Pixar animated films.

Another frequently referred to “nexus being” is Kang the Conqueror, one of Marvel’s villains. While this character is not expected to appear in Loki, Judge Ravonna Renslayer bears some connection to him, at least within the comics. It remains to be seen, during the next chapters of the series issued by Disney Plus, if that link is made explicit or omitted within the adaptation.

Also in Ezanime.net