Share

If you have ever wanted to know what a furless Ewok looks like, here we show you and what is clear is that they are no longer adorable.

The movies of Star wars They have always had some controversy. The original trilogy was controversial because of the Ewok breed. Since with stones and sticks they managed to knock down the forces of the Empire. Soldiers armed with laser pistols and heavy vehicles fell awkwardly before these inhabitants of the moon of Endor. Although on the other hand many people considered them very cute, but perhaps they forgot that they are small beings capable of eating humans.

Their popularity was so great that they made an animated series and two pretty bad movies titled The Ewoks adventure (1984) and The battle of the planet of the Ewoks (1985).

Have you ever wondered what a furless Ewok looks like? Jame Davies has posted a picture on his Instagram account of him working on the little furry being’s costume played by Warwick davis (Willow, Harry Potter saga). You can see the photo below.

Next to the image we can read: “Ewok without fur. Scary stuff. Making the Warwick costume in the creature shop. “

Will we see them again in Star Wars?

The movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It has a brief final scene where we can see two small beings of the Ewok race very happy because a space cruise ship is destroyed. Although it is only a small tribute or “fan service”, the characters are popular enough that they could intervene in some other Star Wars movie or series.

It seems rare to see an Ewok outside of Endor’s moon. Since it is such a primitive race that it does not dominate star travel. Therefore you have to go to that place to be able to meet them. Although outsiders have to be careful because they can be devoured.

Share