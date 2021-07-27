Have you ever increased a penalty in F1 after a protest?

The FIA ​​announced today that Red Bull has protested the sanction Lewis Hamilton received at the British Grand Prix, considering that it was not harsh enough. This is not the first time an F1 team has protested a penalty, but has the FIA ​​ever changed a penalty after a protest, and increased the severity of one after an appeal?

There have been many appeals by teams in Formula 1, although they are usually made by the teams that have been harmed by the decision, and not by the team that has not been sanctioned.

One of the most famous appeals came during the 1976 F1 season, when James Hunt Y Niki LaudaMcLaren and Ferrari respectively, were fighting for the championship.

On May 1, new rules were introduced that regulated the width of cars and that reduced the allowed width of the same. The Spanish GP, held on May 2, was won by Hunt, who crossed the finish line more than 30 seconds ahead of Lauda, ​​but was disqualified when post-race checks determined his car to be 1.5 cm wider. This gave Lauda victory.

McLaren, believing the 1.5cm difference to be negligible and due to wider rear tires, appealed. Two months after the race, the appeal was successful and Hunt was reinstated as the winner of the Spanish Grand Prix.

James Hunt, McLaren M23 Ford, Jochen Mass, McLaren M23 Ford

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

At the 1999 Malaysian Grand Prix there was another controversial penalty, this time against Ferrari. Its two pilots, Michael sSchumacher Y Eddie Irvine, they came in first and second place with their McLaren rival, Mika Hakkinenin third place, giving Irvine a four-point championship lead before the final race.

That was until the stewards found a violation on the bargeboards of the two Ferraris, leading to the disqualification of both.

Ferrari appealed the decision and was successful: the disqualification was annulled and they were again first and second. Irvine would end up losing the championship by two points to Hakkinen in the last race held at Suzuka.

Eddie Irvine, Ferrari F399 with the illegal bargeboard

Photo by: Sutton Images

An example from a couple of years ago comes from 2019, when Sebastian Vettel was sanctioned for rejoining the track unsafe during the Canadian Grand Prix. Vettel received a five-second penalty during the race, dropping him to second behind Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari originally intended to appeal the decision, but ultimately decided not to.

Another more recent example of a penalty after an appeal comes from 2020. Five of the teams appealed against the team car. Racing Point previously allowed, considering it too similar to the 2019 Mercedes W10. The appeal was successful for the protesting teams, and Racing Point was fined 400,000 euros and 15 championship points, but was allowed to keep parts deemed illegal for the remainder of the season.

Considering that the sanction was not harsh enough, Ferrari announced that it would file another appeal against the sentence, with the aim of having even more sanctions imposed on the Silverstone team, although it eventually withdrew.

Racing Point also withdrew its appeal against the ruling, saying it was doing so “in the general interest of the sport.”

While the Racing Point protest was made by teams that deemed a competitor to have an illegal part, protests against race penalties are rare, and even rarer when not made by the team that was penalized.

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

One of the rare cases in which a penalty was increased was against Eddie Irvine in 1994.

Irvine, who was driving for Jordan, and Jos Verstappen, at Benetton, they were getting to take a spin out of Eric Bernard when Irvine moved to the left, forcing Verstappen off the track. The Dutchman lost control when he stepped on the grass and returned to the track, hitting Irvine and Bernard, as well as Martin Brundle, which was just ahead of the three of them. All four had to drop out of the race.

Irvine received a $ 10,000 fine and a one-race suspension. Jordan appealed, but the penalty was increased to a three-run ban.

While the sanction in this case was increased, it was because the sanctioned team appealed, not because a different (but still involved) team tried to increase the severity of the punishment.