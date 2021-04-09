Have you been wrong when accepting the draft of Income 2021 ?: How to modify an already filed return online | Industry

If after accepting the draft of Income 2021 you have realized that there is an error, do not worry because there is a solution. We explain what you have to do to modify an already filed return.

On April 7, the starting gun for Income 2021 campaign, in which citizens have to present the declaration corresponding to the year 2020.

In the last few days we have explained to you how to present the 2020-2021 Income Declaration, which are the key boxes that you must carefully review in the draft so that it can be returned or what are the deadlines this year for the return of the Income, so you have at your disposal all the information you need to file your return whenever you want.

If you don’t like procrastinating, you may have already accepted the draft of Income 2021. But what happens you have you realized that there is a mistake?

The start of the Income 2021 campaign is just around the corner. These are the key dates and procedures that can be done online and by phone.

In case you have realized that you have made a mistake or that you have forgotten to include some information, do not panic because You can modify an income statement already presented online.

To carry out the rectification, first access the section of Income 2020 in the electronic headquarters of the Tax Agency. Look for the heading More procedures and click on the option Modify your already filed return. Next, enter your DNI or NIE to identify yourself with [email protected] PIN or with the reference number, or if you prefer, access with your electronic certificate or ID.

In the next step, Go to the Available Services section and then click on the Modify declaration option. Then, select Modify filed return, and later select the type of return you want to change (taxpayer, spouse or joint).

Now you must indicate if you want to make a complementary statement or a rectification. The complementary declaration is presented when correcting the error or adding the omitted data results in favor of the Treasury., that is, it goes out to enter more or return less. If this is your case, go to the Supplementary declaration section and enter the corresponding box (107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122) to Indicate the reason for which you are going to present the supplementary declaration.

If, when correcting the error or adding the omitted data, the result obtained is in your favor, then you have to present a corrective statement. To do this, go to the section Request for rectification of self-assessment and check box 127.

Once this is done, use the data you want to modify using the Sections button or the navigation arrows. When you finish entering the data, access the summary of returns to check that the amounts have been reflected and the possible variation of the result, and if everything is correct, click on Submit return.

In doing so, You will obtain a PDF with the proof of presentation of the rectification request with the associated CSV. In your file you will be able to check the status of the processing of the rectification presented. If you need more help, in the following video the Tax Agency explains step by step how to modify an income statement already filed: