When going to a restaurant, it is common to ask for a tip for the service they gave you, however this gesture is only voluntary and should NOT be mandatory, so no trade should impose it on you.

Article 10, second paragraph, of the Federal Law on Consumer Protection, which establishes that suppliers may not apply coercive and unfair commercial methods or practices, or abusive or imposed clauses or conditions in the supply of products or services; likewise, article 19, section III, of the Regulations of the Federal Law on Consumer Protection indicates that the collection of charges not authorized by the consumer is considered an abusive practice.

This means that establishments such as bars, restaurants and clubs can NOT apply the tip directly to the account or demand it, because they would be doing an abusive practice, because it is a VOLUNTARY reward determined and granted by consumers for good care .





However, there are commercial businesses that, regardless of whether the service they provide to the customer or consumer is good or bad, charge the account, often without notice.

These charges range from 10 to 30% of what is consumed, which can sometimes be a lot of money that goes to the tip.

If consumers notice an extra charge, or that they do not recognize, it is necessary that they request clarification with the person in charge of the place, and that if he insists that they must pay that extra charge, they can file their formal complaint with the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco).

However, even though the tip is not mandatory, you have to think about the work of the waiters, who many of them work with a very low salary and are supported by tips.

For what is recommended, it is to leave a little tip according to your posibildiades and the good service they gave you, but this is only if you want.

If you were charged more without your authorization, you can denounce Profeco in writing, truthfully, by telephone, electronically or by any other means, providing the following information:

Name and address of the accused or, where appropriate, data for their location, you can give the address and name of the restaurant.

Relation of the facts, here you will express on which your complaint is based, indicating the good, product or service in question.

The complaint proceeds when the provider collects the tip from the account and refuses to grant the respective refund.

