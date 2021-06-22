Have you already seen the new Netflix series that they compare to Dark?

Katla is the new Netflix series that is already giving a lot to talk about. Compared to Dark and The Rain, these are the details you need to know.

For some time, Netflix made the decision to bet on titles that do not come from the United States. In this way, the streaming platform expanded its vision and also borders. Some of his greatest European hits were La casa de papel and Dark; now the service bets on Katla, a fiction that will completely surprise viewers and is already resounding strongly on social networks.

Katla is a sci-fi thriller that is being compared to Dark and the Danish series The Rain, two major Netflix hits. The new proposal of the streaming service is set is the consequences that a natural disaster has left. This time it will be the eruption of a subglacial volcano, a tragedy that will cause some prehistoric elements to emerge and a series of strange events. This will cause a volcanologist from Reykjavik to travel to the scene to see what happens.

Netflix’s new proposal

The supernatural elements that we will see in the town of Vik, will begin to increase when Ása disappears and then reappears a year later. The girl will appear naked and covered in a rather strange substance, which will generate a series of supernatural events. This Nordic series called Katla will have a darker tone, and it will completely wow viewers.

The Netflix fiction was created by Baltasar Kormákur (Borgen) and Sigurjón Kjartansson. Its striking name comes from the Katla volcano, which is one of the most powerful in southern Iceland and is located on the Mýrdalsjökull glacier. Since the year 930, this volcano had up to 16 eruptions and the last one took place in 1918 causing problems in the population of the area due to frequent jökulhlaups (dangerous contacts produced between volcanic eruptions and glaciers).

Katla stars Ingvar Eggert Sigurdsson, the Icelander who was part of well-known films such as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Everest. The cast is completed by Guðrún Ýr Eyfjörð, Íris Tanja Flygenring, Aliette Opheim and Þorsteinn Bachmann.