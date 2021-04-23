Have you already seen Salma Hayek’s new look?

Salma Hayek continues with the House of Gucci recordings in Italy and now she appeared on set with a new hair color. See here all the photos.

The 54-year-old Mexican star joined the cast of the highly anticipated Gucci film, which also stars Lady Gaga, Adam Drive and Al Pacino.

With her hair shorter and dyed red, Salma walked between the dressing rooms in a sporty outfit in blue velvet and boots in tune with white stars.

Apparently the change of style was made on the same set since Salma arrived at the filming with her usual look and then appeared with red hair.

This is not the first time that Salma has dyed her hair to blend in with her character. In 2018, she showed off her orange hair while filming “Limited Partners” in Atlanta.

House of Gucci is an adaptation of the book by Sara Gay Forden and tells the story of how Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, conspired to kill her husband, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci.

Salma will have an interesting role as she will play Pina Auriemma, the clairvoyant friend of Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), who helped her orchestrate the murder of Maurizio and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.