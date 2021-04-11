Have you already given birth? Natti Natasha alarms all her fans | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that singer Dominican Natti Natasha has felt some contractions and went to the hospitalHowever, it all turned out to be a false alarm, something that undoubtedly frightened her fiancé Raphy Pina quite a bit.

There is no doubt that there is so much excitement to meet the singer’s baby who was almost giving birth several weeks earlier than planned.

That’s right, Natti Natasha was scared and worried her fiancé, Raphy Pina, and then her followers, after she believed she was going to give birth after feeling pain in her abdomen.

Natalia Alexandra Gutierrez Batista, the artist’s real name, had reported that her little girl was scheduled to be born in the next month of May, however, for a few moments it seemed that the baby was getting ahead, since the reggaetonera suffered from some contractions.

I was having contractions, I can’t move much. ” The interpreter explained through an Instagram live.

However, after going to the doctor, it seems that everything is fine and her daughter is still inside her womb.

It is worth mentioning that the specialist told him that he must rest for the next few days, since he barely has 33 weeks of pregnancyIn other words, he still has about a month to go before he can be born without complications.

At the moment nothing matters more than taking care of her (Natti) with my life. I keep you up to date, “said Raphy Pina, who shared the whole event from her car, next to her fiancée and her pet.

It should be noted that this happened after the representative of Daddy Yankee and the interpreter of “Criminal” shared that they finally finished building the crib where their daughter will sleep.

As you will remember, initially, the relationship between Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina He was a professional, since he was married to Carolina Aristizabal from 2011 to 2017, and he also has three children.

However, over the years, friendship turned into romance and it was until last year that we began to see them as a couple, in social networks they usually publish videos or images of their trips, pets, businesses and giving each other gifts.

In fact, it was just last February that the couple announced that they were getting married, after he gave her a large diamond ring.

Also, last Saturday, the figures held a reveal party for s3x0 confirming the rumors that it was a girl.

The most impressive thing was that a helicopter released pink smoke to the uproar of those present in the couple’s house and the whole family.

The artist, who engaged in reggaeton and Latin pop during her artistic development, has been awarded at the Reggaeton Italia Awards, Billboard, Premios Tu Mundo, among other important celebrations that recognize Latin talent.

The first presentations she made go back to her participation in the church, which she attended as a child, where she had the opportunity to participate in different artistic activities that were developed with the children’s group, her parents, decided to enroll her in the School of Fine Arts Arts of Santiago at 8 years of age.

It was there, where for the first time he took singing lessons, perfecting his vocal skills and his interpretive strength, and where his dream of becoming an artist was born.

At the age of 18, he began to write and record his own songs, making different musical presentations that took place in his native Santiago and together with his friends, he decided to form the musical group D’Style, recording some musical themes, the grouping did not achieve the expected results and eventually disintegrated.

She was a chorus girl for the group Ingco Crew, participating in some songs like “Chocolate”, but this group also ended up disintegrating. As a result, he decides to put his short musical career on a short hiatus.