Have we weakened our immune systems by being so careful about the coronavirus?

Confinement was a fundamental measure to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus and save an enormous number of lives.

However, living in confinement is not the norm for the vast majority of the population. There has been so much care not to come into contact with germs that many people have begun to wonder if their immune system is accommodating from lack of work. Are you more vulnerable now? Forgot how to do your homework? Should we start behaving differently?

The situation is not the same for everyone. Some people, being essential workers, did not lose contact with people even during strict confinement, while others are still telecommuting.

This is what is known so far about the state of the immune system of the population and what can happen as more people return to social life normally.

The immune system of most adults has NOT been weakened by isolation

You may have heard of the hygiene hypothesis, which is the idea that exposure to certain viruses, bacteria or parasites in childhood favors the development of the immune system. Based on that theory, some people are afraid that their immune system will be untrained the next time they come in contact with a pathogen, since they have been without colds or other diseases for more than a year. The experts, on the other hand, are not worried.

“There is no reason to fear that isolation has weakened our immune system,” says Sindhura Bandi, an allergist and immunologist at Rush University Medical Center. “An adult has come into contact with many different viruses and bacteria throughout the …

