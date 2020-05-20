What a bad time to apply the tax to food delivery platforms. On June 1 the new tax comes, writes José Yuste in Excelsior.

Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

Vaccine Moves Stock Markets

A note for those who in the future write the chronicle of the pandemic: the news about vaccines is what moves the international financial markets, displacing gold or oil, or large companies. The S&P 500 Index was down 1.1% yesterday, as investors focused on a report questioning the recent results of early-stage trials of the Moderna lab’s coronavirus vaccine, eliminating modest gains in the benchmark in the past hour. negotiation, reports ..

The top averages fell to session lows following a STAT News report that questioned the validity of the results of the Moderna vaccine trial, which the company had announced Monday. The firm’s shares sank after the report and lost 10.41%. The market is interested in health care news much more than economic data, said Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities in New York.

Captains of Reform:

It was a duty

So expected was the participation of the head of the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace), Alfonso Morcos, in the work table of the Senate Energy Commission, that in the end everything was the same, left the same doubts as at the beginning. The doubts generated about the technical justification of the agreement, which refers to the fact that renewable plants will not be able to carry out operational tests due to the alleged effects on the electricity networks, were the same expressed by the senators who participated in the session.

After a hundred questions from members of all the benches, the session ended with the promise to send all the promised answers electronically. Even senator Xóchitl Gálvez commented that both the head, as well as the director of operations of Cenace, Gustavo Víla, should be grateful not to be in front of specialists because there were inconsistencies in the data presented.

Coordinates, by Enrique Quintana, in The financial:

Have we flattened the curve yet?

1- Has the curve flattened worldwide? That of accumulated cases is hardly going to flatten because it always includes the previous cases. The only way it was flat is that for several days the new cases were zero and that will not happen in a long time. 2- In which countries is the trend downward and in which is it increasing? Obviously those in Asia are going down sharply. In the countries of Europe that had high contagion, Spain and Italy, it is clearly going down. The United States continues to be the country with the highest number of new cases per day. 3- And in Mexico, how is the curve for new cases? The new cases on May 18 were 2,414. Yesterday they reached 2,713. This is the maximum level recorded in a single day. 4- What are the real possibilities that the trend is really going down? The government has issued conflicting signals. On the one hand, it has assumed that Mexico has handled the pandemic very well. But, on the other hand, there is still a call to stay home because we are still in a phase of high contagion, as indicated by the figures indicated. 5- Are there conditions to finish the confinement in 11 days? I’m afraid not in most cases.

The Fourth Transformation, by Darío Celis, in The financial:

Lawyers refute banking

Lawyers promoting commercial bankruptcies yesterday criticized the position of the Association of Banks of Mexico, which is opposed to speeding up these processes that will come in cascade due to the effect of the pandemic. They say that the positioning is full of lies, sophisms and theories without support in a real livelihood. What the initiative intends is clear: to streamline the process of access of the governed to justice.

In the 1994 crisis, 100% of the bank’s debtors only 1% agreed to the suspension of payments procedure; It is false that with these numbers credit or interest rates can be affected. It is precisely due to the current ineffectiveness of the Bankruptcy Law that several companies have already been rejected by the courts in their attempt to receive protection from the justice system against bank embargoes.

Rich and powerful, by Marco Mares, in The Economist:

Relive the dirty fuel oil, where is the moral economy?

Make no mistake: it is not a matter of nationals against foreigners, nor of honesty against corruption. The matter is simpler and is in full view of all: Petróleos Mexicanos does not know what to do with the fuel oil it produces and it has more than enough. Rocío Nahle and Manuel Bartlett come to the rescue with a plan that implies a setback of 20 years, including damage to the environment, health and the treasury.

From the Ministry of Energy, the rules of the game were changed so that the electricity produced by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) is dispatched first. It does not matter that fuel oil is worth $ 138 per megawatt hour, compared to an average of $ 67 for electricity produced with air, sun or biomass. Don’t worry about Cenace, he has become a supporting actor, an organism incapable of opposing the will of the powerful secretary Nahle, even when common sense requires it.

Names, Names and … Names, by Alberto Aguilar, in The Economist:

Viola Sener trade agreements

Since Cenace, led by Alfonso Morcos, approved the change in criteria for the supply of CFE, legal actions by renewable energy companies soon began, some of which have already been protected. With the formalization of the route change published on Friday by Rocío Nahle’s Sener, the number of resources will increase even in international instances.

Not in vain the letter of the weekend from Jean-Pierre Bou, charge d’affaires here of the EU delegation, to Nahle García where the latest decisions are questioned. The official, like Canadian Ambassador Graeme C. Clark, who in another letter makes it clear that changes to electricity laws and policies “threaten the investment in renewable energy.”

Business Asset, by José Yuste, in Excelent:

Taxes for food delivery

What a bad time to apply the tax to food delivery platforms. On June 1, comes the new tax on platforms, which in this pandemic, have grown in double and even triple digits due to the need of people to stay home, and order food at home. Starting next month, the Uber Eats, Rappi, No Apron, Cornershop platforms will start to be taxed. The worst part ?, you are going to pay part of those taxes.

If the platforms Uber Eats, Rappi, No Apron, Cornershop had not been charging you VAT for bringing food to your home, now these platforms will charge you by law. When you order food through a pandemic through a food delivery application, you will be charged an eight percent VAT. It is a bad time to do it. No economic activity and they will charge you 8.0% of VAT.