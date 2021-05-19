Have the ITV passed to renew the insurance, the measure that is being valued

The past year 2020 was atypical in many ways. The pandemic and confinement also affected users who had to pass the ITV to their cars, which is why the deadlines to carry out this procedure were extended. However, after the alarm state there are still many cars without having performed the inspection, with the risk it poses to road safety. Now it is proposed that cars have to have the ITV passed to renew the insurance, a measure that would reduce abstention.

It is a proposal of AECA-ITV, the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles, recently held at the round table “Safe Mobility” organized by the Alliance for Road Safety and the Road Safety Commission of the Congress of Deputies. In this meeting the possibility of promote road safety courses taught by the DGT and other organizations and that raise awareness about safety and protection of the environment.

On the other hand, at the legislative level, this measure was proposed to make it mandatory for insurance companies check the validity of the ITV of the cars that pass through your hands. It would apply both to new car registrations by the insurer, as well as to the renewal and subrogation of existing policies. Do not forget that ITV stations already check that all cars that go there have current insurance, so this would be a kind of “quid pro quo.”

With the application of this measure it would be possible to reduce the number of vehicles that circulate with expired ITV, which is currently very high. After all, the technical inspection of vehicles serves to check the good condition of some of the main points of the car. In this way they make sure to contribute to improve road safety, something that is not possible in vehicles that do not pass ITV. The measure will now go to the hands of the Congressional Road Safety Commission, which will be in charge of verifying its viability and seeing if it is instituted or not.

Source: AECA-ITV