have learned to clean shiny surfaces and grasp soft objects

In October 2020, Toyota introduced its butler robot to us for the first time. One peculiar for the way they move around the house: hanging from the ceiling. Now the company has improved it and already knows something seemingly as simple as cleaning shiny surfaces or grasping soft objects like stuffed animals. Simple for humans but relatively complex for robots.

The Toyota Research Institute (TRI) has revealed the new robotic capabilities to solve complex tasks in a domestic environment. They say they have managed to train robots to understand and operate in complicated situations that would confuse traditional robots.

The (mundane) challenges of a robot

One of those tricky situations are shiny or reflective surfaces. Robots generally do not understand that there is a shiny surface, but rather capture the reflected image and its supposed depth with their cameras. The Toyota robot is already aware of this and now, among other things, it can clean a shiny marble table.

This also extends to transparent objects. Transparent objects are like optical illusions for robots, who cannot always understand how and where the transparent object is concretely. Toyota with its technology has managed to solve this also so that the robot does not have problems when it comes to grabbing a glass from the table.

Finally, the robot has also learned to grasp objects that are soft or squishy. The perfect example is a stuffed animal. For this, the robot now has better sensitivity sensors in its grippers. The result is being able to grab a stuffed animal without strangling it with so much squeezing. Closer to being the perfect butler.

Toyota has shared a video in which it shows all these advances of its butler robot. While they admit that it is not a perfect system, they say that the new capabilities of the robot will help enormously with daily household chores In the near future.

Via | ZDNet

More information | Toyota