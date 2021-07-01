Have cats become more affectionate after the pandemic?

Changes in the welfare of pets

During the confinement, the team of researchers carried out a survey to study mental health, human-animal links and changes in animal welfare and behavior.

In the survey, 67.3% of pet owners showed changes in the behavior of their animals during the first phase of confinement.

“Our findings indicate that poor mental health can increase the attention paid to the animal companionship, and empathic engagement can increase the notification of any change, both positive and negative, in the welfare and behavior of animals, “said researcher Emily Shoesmith, from the University of York.

On the other hand, between 10% and 15% of all owners reported that their animal appeared to be more energetic and playful, while another 30% indicated that their pet was more relaxed.

“The state of mental health of the owner has a clear effect on well-being and the behavior of companion animals, and it is clearly something that we must take into account when we seek to do the best for the animals we care for, “argued the researcher.