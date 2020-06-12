Cupcakes are delicious bites that are used to have tea, share a coffee with friends or simply alleviate the hunger of the little ones in the house.

June 12, 2020

The ponquesitos or muffins are a preparation that without a doubt is delicious and provides everything that a cake offers in a small and perfect bite.

This time we bring you a simple recipe in which you will invest 35 minutes to prepare about 10 simple cupcakes, with an incredible vanilla flavor and so fluffy that you will not be able to believe what you are eating.

What do you need?

Mass:

1 egg 140 grams of sugar 120 grams of all-purpose flour 40 grams of unsalted butter, at room temperature 120 ml of liquid milk 1 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder 1/8 teaspoon of salt 1/2 teaspoon of extract vanilla

Glaze (optional):

1 cup white sugar 1/8 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar or white vinegar 1/3 cup water 2 egg whites

How do you do it?

Step 1: Preheat oven to 160 ° C. Place dry ingredients and butter in bowl, mix until consistency is sandy. Add half the milk little by little and continue mixing. In another container, place the rest of the milk, the egg and the vanilla and mix until everything is well integrated. Add to the previous preparation and integrate all the elements well.

Step 2: Place the mixture in the cups or muffin cups and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean from the preparation. Take out and place in a cool space to cool.

Step 3: Place all the ingredients except the egg whites in a saucepan and cook until the boil breaks. In a bowl, place the egg whites and start mixing, adding little by little the syrup you just prepared until you manage to create consistent tips. At this moment you add coloring (optional) and vanilla or the flavor you prefer.