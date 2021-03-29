Haunted! Chespirito’s ghost prevents his house from being sold | Instagram

Despite almost seven years having passed since the actor, Roberto Gómez Bolaños, said goodbye to this world, some say that his presence still inhabits one of what was his last residence. Apparently, the actor of the “Chavo del 8“He’s a ghost on that property.

The house is a luxurious and old mansion that today has even been put up for sale, however, its buyers have run away without wanting to close the deal, this after certain presences are reported to make them give up buying the property, they say it could be “Chespirito“.

After knowing these versions, some theories on the part of the neighbors of the house have arisen in passing, pointing out that it would possibly be Florinda Meza’s own husband, Roberto Gómez Bolaños, who refuses to let him get rid of the place where they lived together for several years.

It is said that there are many ghosts, that there are apparitions, that there is negative energy that does not allow the house to be sold, said one of the mediums who came to the place.

It was on the outskirts of the residence, which has a façade in white and pale pink according to the images in the video, where the user @DulceGipsy met with Ariadna Tapia, an “Angelologist” to corroborate the supposed versions that circulate around it. dwelling

It may interest you “Don’t join the mob” asks Florinda Meza on Instagram

Apparently, there have been many comments that coincide in these statements, particularly by residents of the place, who claim to have noticed these details, as well as people who have visited the place: “Noises have been heard when she is completely alone, and some of the clients who have visited the property state that they feel a presence in the rooms “, they point out.

It was the “Venga la Alegría” program who decided to go with various mediums to the home to verify if there are the alleged energies around the place and free it from them and thus be able to continue with the sale of what was the home of “Chespirito” and Florinda Meza .

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The residence, located on the corner of Sacramento and Ángel Urraza, in the Insurgentes de San Borja neighborhood, was one of the favorites of the creator and performer of “Chavo del 8” and “Chapulín Colorado”, however, the actress, screenwriter and producer has not been able to sell the property until today, they say.

The opulent property has a large lot which is divided into several sections that provide plenty of space and amenities, consisting of seven bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, study which also functions as a library.

In addition to a large outdoor space where you can see large gardens, a garage for ten cars and two utility rooms, the residence was inhabited by the playwright who shared it for several years with his partner, Florinda Meza.

It may interest you Chespirito’s legacy continues, granddaughter María Penella, on TV

Today the one who was a life partner of the Mexican television composer and producer, Florinda Meza García, would have decided to put the property up for sale after the actor’s departure.

The famous entertainment figure, who today has more than 50 years of experience, Florinda, would indicate that her plans were to acquire a smaller house since she lives alone.

However, the mansion that initially boasted a high cost of 2 million dollars and today boasts a reduction of 400 thousand dollars, in the same way.

It may interest you They ran it! Former host of the Hoy program reveals the truth

The residence appears furnished in the images that the real estate agency promotes, a house that looks very beautiful inside and that at first glance does not seem to have any inconvenience for future inhabitants.