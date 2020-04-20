In February 2020, Hatsune Miku, the popular Vocaloid, returned to Japan to get everyone dancing with her new title The Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix, exclusive to Nintendo Switch. If you want to play it, you should know that it will reach the West and that it already has a release date.

According to SEGA, The Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix will be available in the American eShop from May 15, 2020. We remind you that this is the location of the title that debuted on February 13 in Japan.

The Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix will have 2 versions when it goes on sale: the standard version that will be priced at $ 39.39 USD and one the Mega Pack edition that will cost $ 59.99 USD and will include the base game as well as 6 DLC of 6 songs each, giving a total of 36 extra songs.

Find out: Nintendo will increase the production of Switch after the impact of the coronavirus.

Both packages will only be available in the eShop, but don’t worry: you can individually purchase the DLC that includes the Mega Pack for $ 6.99 each, or you can buy these songs in a single package for $ 29.99.

If you preorder the game you will have a DLC called Theme Song. It will include the following songs: Deco * 27´s “Yemeyume”, Kosaki Satoru´s “The Secret Garden”, Ryo’s “Look This Way, baby” and Ryo’s “Sekiranun Graffiti.” You can also wait, since they will be totally free from June 12, 2020 for all owners of the game.

If you are one of those who likes to try before buying, you should know that you will soon be able to give The Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix a try, as this rhythmic title has a demo already available in the eShop. This one contains 2 songs just like in the Japanese version: Romeo and Cinderella and Arifureta Sekai Seifuku.

What is The Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix?

In case you don’t know what The Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix is ​​you’re probably a little confused, so let us explain what it’s all about. The next SEGA game is a rhythm title where you can have fun pressing buttons at the right time to increase your score.

As its name implies, The Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix is ​​a game that presents themes performed by Hatsune Miku, a popular vocaloid that has been a sensation in various parts of the world for years. This installment will have a lot of songs that you can enjoy in the classic Arcade Mode or in the Mix Mode that will make use of the movement control of the Switch.

Thats not all! The game will also have a section where you can create your own shirt designs that Hatsune can use in games.

You can know more about this game by checking its trailer:

The Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix will be available in the West on May 15, 2020 and will be an exclusive for Nintendo Switch.

Tell us, will you have fun this quarantine with the rhythm of Hatsune?

Follow us on LEVEL UP.

.