Hatred It is one of those titles that controversy pursues (or rather accompanies). Shaping, between each other, a story full of controversy and continuous tension that, now, and in the words of Destructive Creations, Polish studio responsible for the game, aims at Nintendo Switch.

October 2014, Hatred made a presentation with a trailer in which its protagonist, a murderer in the strict sense of the word, showed his absolute contempt for society with a shocking phrase: “This is the time for revenge and not there is life worth saving ».

From there, and with violence as the core of a debate as broad as humanity, incendiary statements, a temporary veto on Steam or Twitch and countless other controversies that, ultimately, ended up being a real media shock for the game. Put in the background, let’s get to the heart of the matter. And it is that Destructive Creations has just shown, in its official Twitter profile, said title running in Nintendo Switch.

Happy Easter our beloved fans 🖤 Recently we revealed something regarding Nintendo Switch. This picture may give you a better idea about what is going to happen. Are you waiting? pic.twitter.com/a16anUq5St – Destructive Creations (@DestCreat_Team) April 11, 2020

A third-person shooter with an isometric view that, as its name suggests, aims to bring to light our deepest and most undesirable hatreds of society in a continuous spiral of violence, totally and absolutely free, that has no release date yet. the hybrid of the Great N.

