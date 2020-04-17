There are people who don’t conform. At the Academy Awards Handbook, John Harkness notes that 1956 was one of the best years in the Hollywood industry, with great films that made history. Cites Sede de Viver, by Vincente Minnelli; The Wrong Man, by Alfred Hitchcock; Body Invaders, by Don Siegel; Nicholas Delirium of Madness; and Hate Trails, in John Ford. I could mention others – Fred M. Wilcox’s The Forbidden Planet; The Man with the Golden Arm, by Otto Preminger; Words to the Wind, by Douglas Sirk. But the Ford will do. With such a big movie to reward, what did the Hollywood Academy do?

He chose Michael Anderson’s Around the World in 80 Days to award an Oscar, a film that was even fun, but that was no better than anything. At least it didn’t win as the best direction either. The figurine went to the George Stevens of Giant / Thus Walks Humanity. The Searchers, the searchers. Who is looking, and what? Throughout his extraordinary career, Ford has told many group epics. It showed wandering characters – colonists, Indians, miners, unemployed, blacks integrated into the Cavalry. All these odysseyes earned him the title of Hollywood Homer. Against this trend, Rastros de Ódio tells the tragedy of an individualist. The film opens with a door that opens and Ethan Edwards /John Wayne. He comes from the war and is welcomed into his brother’s house. Quickly, a series of gestures, looks shows that Ethan is an outsider and that he loves his sister-in-law. Perhaps he is even reciprocated, but he would not be a Ford hero, with the grandeur of the defeated Ford, if he were not ready to resign for his brother’s happiness.

In an absence of Ethan, the Indians attack (and destroy) the house. He is attracted by the smoke, and this iconic image is at the origin of a classic pop, the Star Wars of 1977, which became Episode IV. Everyone but the niece Debbie dies, which Ethan starts looking for. Martin Pawley / Jeffrey Hunter follows with him, perhaps to avoid the worst. Because the racist Ethan, upon discovering that his niece became an Indian, wife of a warrior, seeks to kill her. He had become an antihero. Gloomy, bloody. And everything converges to the grand finale, when Ethan rides towards Natalie Wood, who plays the part (as a girl, the character is played by her sister, Lana Wood). It’s an emblematic scene, and what happens – look at the spoiler – has made Jean-Luc Godard to make a famous declaration of love to the star Wayne, even though, in the 1964 American election, he was supporting the reactionary candidate, Republican Barry Goldwater, who promised all support for the military establishment, which mired ‘America’ in the War of the Vietnam. Goldwater lost, but Lyndon B. Johnson, who had succeeded John F. Kennedy and was the Democratic candidate, intensified the escalation of the war, but that is another story.

After the hunt – the search – comes the time for the warriors to rest. Debbie is readmitted to the community, Martin joins Laurie /Vera Miles and even the most pathetic of the Ford characters, Moses / Hank Worden, wins a rocking chair. Damnation only goes on for Ethan. For the individualist, the lone hero, there is no rest. Just as one door opened at the beginning, another closes at the end, and Ethan is outside. The plan inspired Steven Spielberg, who in the end of War of the Worlds, in 2005, also left Tom Cruise out of the house, after delivering his son safe and sound to his ex-wife. Ford filmed in Monument Valley, the Utah reservation that served as the backdrop for his biggest westerns. He would still make other films with Wayne, including The Man Who Killed Facínora, 1962, his admirable burial of Old West myths. If it is true that Ford sculpted American mythology through cinema, it is also true that he was able to show how much it cost in pain and human lives.

See too:

Criminologist analyzes classic Criminal Minds videos

.