Hate attacks on Asians continue their dangerous escalation in New York City

Hate crimes keep pace ascending and worrying in the Big Apple. According to figures from the New York City Police Department (NYPD), of 180 of these crimes reported so far this year, more than 40% have targeted people of Asian communities.

This means an increase in 73% with respect to the first four months of 2020.

“The attacks are random, fast and furious, a lot of fear and paranoia has been stoked ”, he described to local media Jo-ann yoo, executive director of the Asian American Federation, a non-profit network of community groups.

New York is experiencing the largest increase in hate crimes against Asians in relation to other major cities since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, according to data from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

In contrast, the Uniformed statistics barely report a case of assault motivated by hatred against Hispanic people, twelve against African Americans and four attacks against members of the LGTB community in the streets of the Big Apple, between January 1 and May 2 of this year.

That is a lot of ignorance!

Juan Jaramillo, an Ecuadorian residing in Flushing, in Queens, one of the largest Chinese neighborhoods in the world, he says that after 25 years living in this town, he had never received news of hateful attacks against his “neighbors”.

“I saw in the winter how once a couple of young people spat at a Chinese lady who sells in the streets, shouting things about the pandemic at her. Since the virus started, there are insane people, I imagine, who want to blame them for what happens. That is a lot of ignorance! “said the immigrant who works in a warehouse on busy Kisenna Boulevard.

From what Juan witnessed, it is the most common act of aggression according to the report of the organization Stop the Hate of Asians and Pacific Islanders (Stop AAPI Hate) that has quantified that the yelling and verbal harassment it means 65% of the acts of hatred to this community.

But last week the alarms were raised even more in New York when on Eleventh Avenue and 43rd Street in Manhattan, a 48-year-old Asian man was punched in the face, bitten and insulted by a man who allegedly lived in a homeless shelter.

“The individual then told the victim that ‘return to his country’ before attacking him, NYPD spokesmen told local media.

Its about third violent act against an Asian person within a radius of approximately three blocks from the neighborhood Hell’s Kitchen in less than two months.

The owner of a Mexican food restaurant on 10th avenue and 45th street in downtown Manhattan, who preferred to reserve his identity, shares that in his opinion, in addition to the “specific problem of hate,” this is mixed with the city ​​mental health crisis.

“When you see the reports of attacks, jostling on the Subway and the violence around here in Hell’s Kitchen, they are always helpless involved. At night this is a disaster. To stop these attacks, this problem must be addressed. Detect who are the aggressive ones that attack Chinese, Hispanics, blacks, whoever is crossed ”, said the businessman of Hispanic origin.

Organizations point out that 65% of the attacks on this community are verbal. (Photo: F. Martínez)

NYPD reacts

The figures from the Uniformada show that this year there have been 78 arrests in crime cases motivated by prejudice between January 1 and May 2, a 160% more than the 30 arrests of that type in the same period last year.

Faced with the dangerous increase in these specific crimes, the Task Force Against Hate Crime made up of NYPD detectives of Asian descent. In March of this year, the police began using undercover officers in an attempt to thwart these crimes.

Meanwhile, the Peruvian Palmira Quispe, 55 years old and a resident of Corona, he assures that personally despite his markedly Asian features he has never felt any discomfort or rejection.

“I think this all started when he himself former President Trump started calling COVID-19, the chinese virus. At the beginning when everything was wrong with the pandemic, one did feel that for example in the Subway, beyond the necessary social distancing, there were people who avoided being near those who saw these traits. It takes a lot of education “Palmira stressed.

A report shared by the organization Stop AAPI Hate shows that from March 19, 2020 to March 31, 2021, the number of hate incidents registered throughout the country increased in a very significant way: went from 3,795 to 6,603 complaints, only in the month of March.

However, NYPD spokespersons have insisted that the actual number of hate crimes in the city is likely higher because many of these crimes go unreported.

Organizations say there is “fear and paranoia” in mostly Asian and Pacific Islander neighborhoods. (Photo: F. Martínez)

You must know…

A hate crime is a crime motivated by biases against certain traits personal. Under New York State law, there must be a underlying crime for a situation to be considered a hate crime. This means that authorities must first determine that a crime has been committed. If it is determined that the crime was motivated by prejudice, then the crime charges hate the original accusation. A physical threat, even without contact, can be considered a crime. When someone combines a physical threat with discriminatory language, it can be considered a hate crime. The New York City Office of Hate Crimes Prevention (OPHC) has strengthened its community connections in the five boroughs in recent weeks to prevent hate crimes and coordinate strategies to address the biases that fuel hate crimes. “If someone harasses you because of your race, nationality, religion, gender, sexual orientation or gender identity, disability or any other characteristic, you can consider that as discriminatory harassment and shall call 311 and mention “human rights”, recommends OPHC. In the prevention messages promoted also in Spanish it is highlighted that if you are not sure if the attack was discriminatory or if you were motivated by your identity, this office can help you know your rights and file a complaint.

Hate in figures

19% of the population of the Big Apple is of Asian roots.

80 crimes hatred in New York City from January 1 to April 4 to Asian people, up from 16 in the same period in 2020.

28 harassment against Asians were recorded in 2020, up from three in 2019.

54 hate crimes Between January 1 and May 2, 2021, compared to 58 crimes of this type in 2020, they targeted the Jewish community, which represents the second most harassed ethnic group in the Big Apple.

65.2% of attacks they mean verbal aggressions and 18.1% in rejection, that is, the deliberate avoidance of people of Asian origin and Pacific Islanders, constituting the two largest proportions of incidents in national trends.

12.6% of this type of crime reported involves physical assaults.

10.3% of the incidents involve civil rights violations such as employment discrimination.

7.3% of the complaints processed have been for online harassment

43.7% of the violent events have been reported by people of Chinese origin, followed by Koreans (16.6%), Filipinos (8.8%) and Vietnamese (8.3%).