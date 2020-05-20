Sometimes rays of clarity come in the ideas of great thinkers. Why does the administration of López Obrador attacks private initiative so viciously? Why do you destroy works such as NAIM, the Mexicali brewery under construction or multinational clean energy companies? Why does it destroy the national economy? Why don’t you support the incomes of millions of middle-class families in the midst of the pandemic when you can and should do it like everyone else? I found the answer in Bertrand Russell’s clear thinking and his search for the truth.

In an interview conducted in 1952, he was asked who was the most influential philosopher of the 20th century. Without hesitation he mentioned Marx. But he warned that Marx’s feelings of hatred of the “bourgeois” only produced disaster. Time proved him right with the fall of the USSR and the transformation of China. In permanent disaster they live Cuba, Venezuela and North Korea.

Over the months, we discovered the dark side of 4T, the transformation that is not inspired by good feeling. As Russell says, López Obrador and his party, like Carlos Marx, prefer the unhappiness of the bourgeoisie to the happiness of the proletariat. His project is very far from modern socialism. It doesn’t have the slightest trait of rationality and it will end in disaster if we don’t do something sooner.

In the morning conferences we can observe the feeling of hatred that feeds the soul of the President. He hates the independent press; hates poets like Javier Sicilia for demanding peace and justice; he hates his adversaries and everyone who doubts his word. He hates democratic liberalism, the one for which he came to power in electoral competition. Hates consumption (allegedly), that which generates employment, well-being and growth.

Millennial wisdom says that you cannot and should not hate your adversary because you lose objectivity.

Hate is silly, love is wise “

says Lord Russell (Lord for real). López Obrador had everything to unite the country, to encourage entrepreneurship and to help those with the least with more productive jobs.

He was able to be the Great President of Mexico and change our nation. He had everything in his hands to fight corruption, grow the economy and delegate to the extraordinary experts in Mexico the task of its permanent modernization. He threw it all away in just 18 months in government. The President makes the “bourgeoisie” hate him.

We see the deaf war on social networks with derogatory labels, direct insults and a river of bad milk that prevents us from seeing reality. If we have an irrational government, the only way to resist and change our destiny is as rationally as possible. Shouting, flipping and insulting only further radicalizes the President.

How can we make reason and love for Mexico triumph as quickly as possible so that we do not end up in a conflict that turns us into Northern Venezuela? We haven’t found an answer yet, but we will soon.

