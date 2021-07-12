Hataoka wins a Marathon LPGA Classic reduced to 54 holes

The organization has declared as champion of the Marathon LPGA Classic to Nasa hataoka after the suspension of the fourth and last day of the tournament due to bad weather.

The Japanese, who had six strokes of advantage, thus won a tournament reduced to 54 holes. It is her fourth title on the American women’s circuit, the most prestigious in the world.

Final classification after day 3 at Sylvania, American women’s tour (par 71):

194 Nasa Hataoka (Jap) 61-69-64

200 Harigae Mine (USA) 66-66-68

Elizabeth Szokol (USA) 67-66-67

201 Esther Henseleit (Ale) 70-64-67

202 Austin Ernst (USA) 69-67-66

…

207 Carlota Ciganda (ESP / 33rd) 70-71-66

208 Nuria Iturrioz (ESP / 37th) 75-67-66

209 Azahara Muñoz (ESP / 46th) 69-70-7