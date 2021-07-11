Hataoka, more leader of the Marathon LPGA Classic

The Japanese Nasa hataoka maintained its dominance in the third round of the Marathon LPGA Classic tournament to deliver a signed card of 64 strokes (-7), which allowed her to remain at the head of the classification and extend the advantage to six hits with a cumulative of 194 (-19).

Hataoka, 22, opened an advantage that places her as the big favorite to win the title, a month after losing a tiebreaker against the young Filipina Yuka Saso at the US Women’s Open at the Olympic Club.

The young Japanese golfer has led from end to end in Highland

Meadows, from Sylvania (Ohio) to get into position for his fourth win in the LPGA Tour.

“I think the original thinking of this course was that it was very narrow, so it could be difficult for me.”, declared Hatoaka. “So it turned out that the strait makes it easier to get to the goal, so I think this is the good thing.”.

Hataoka he had a total of 194 after completing the first 54 holes, a tournament record.

The Japanese player opened on Thursday with a record of 61 (-10) and had a 69 (-2) on Friday. He has played the numbers 14-18 in four birdies on each of the three days.

“I think the last five holes are usually the place where you really have to focus and try the birdies.”Hatoaka explained. “I think that clicked and gave me those birdies.”.

The americans Elizabeth Szokol (67, -4) and Harigae Mine (66, -5) were placed with a cumulative of 200 (-13).

“I’ve seen the scores here”. Harigae commented. “Some girls, you can go really low here. But you never know. Golf is a fun game. I think if I keep my head down and keep going, it could be the struggle to catch up (Hataoka).”.

The german Esther henseleit had 67 (-4) to reach 201 (-12 under, and Saso (64, -7) positioned himself with one more stroke 202 (-11) and led a group of four golfers who had the same record as were the South Korean Amy Yang (65, -6), Germany’s Austin Ernst (66, -5) and American Caroline Masson (66, -5).

“My ball hit today was not good”Henseleit admitted. “I think I hit a good iron shot, so it was really hard work. I had a lot of ups and downs. I made some good putts. It just wasn’t that easy for me the whole round.”

The defending champion, the American Danielle kang (68, -3) had 203 (-10) in a group that included his compatriots Stacy Lewis (65, -6), Brittany Lincicome (67, -4) and Jennifer Kupcho (69, -3).

Ciganda, the best Spanish

Regarding the performance of the Spanish players who made the cut, the veteran Carlota Ciganda was the best to complete a great tour with 66 strokes (-5) for an accumulated 207 (-6) that left her in 33rd place, which she shared with three other players.

His compatriot Nuria Iturrioz also had his best performance so far this tournament by delivering a signed card of 66 strokes (-5) and reached 208 (-5) to climb to 37th place, tied with eight other golfers.

While Azahara Muñoz repeated a record of 70 strokes (-1) and dropped to 46th place (209, -4) to share it with three more players.