Hataoka continues to lead; Muñoz, Ciganda and Iturrioz exceed the cut

The Japanese Nasa hataoka this time it wasn’t perfect in the second round of Marathon LPGA Classic tournament to deliver a card of 69 strokes (-2), but enough to continue as the leader with an accumulated 130 (-12), two ahead of the American Harigae Mine (132, -10).

Hataoka needed another streak of birdies to maintain the lead on Friday in the Marathon LPGA Classic.

A day after making six birdies in a row in a 10-under 61 start, the 22-year-old Japanese golfer had four in a row at numbers 14-17 that saved her the day after she had previously made four bogeys.

“My shots weren’t as good as yesterday”, admitted Hataoka. “I didn’t have so many opportunities and yes a lot of problems, but I was able to fix that in the last part and get back up.”

His lead was reduced from four to two strokes, with Harigae second after his second straight 66 (-5) bogey-free record.

Day of the Spanish

While Spanish women’s golf completed a brilliant day in which three of its four players who started in the tournament table managed to overcome the cut (pair) and they will be in the competition of the weekend

The best of the classified was again Azahara Munoz that finished with a record 70 (-1) for a cumulative record of 139 (-3) that left her in 37th place.

Your compatriot, Carlota Ciganda, delivered a signed card of 71 (par) and reached 141 strokes (-1) to share the 56th position with 10 other players.

He also passed the cut Nuria Iturrioz who made an excellent route for a record of 67 strokes (-4) that boosted her to position 67 with a cumulative of 142 (par).

The cross on the coin for Spanish golf was the elimination of Luna Sobrón, who repeated a card of 74 strokes (+3), without having the option of fighting to be in the weekend, where neither will the four representatives who entered the main draw.

Mexican María Fassi was the best with a signed card of 72 (+1) that was not enough to reach the pair of 142 after she had a record of 71 (pair) in the first round.

The Chilean had fewer options Valentina haupt, the Ecuadorian Daniela Darquea and the Colombian Mariajo Uribe, after all of them delivered signed cards above par and their accumulated were also higher.