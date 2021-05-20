hassle-free and amazingly priced

If a few weeks ago we highlighted that an ASUS laptop had been repeatedly installed at number one in sales in Amazon Mexico with a price that seemed like an error, today we bring you another fantastic computer from the same brand and that also enjoys a price extremely interesting with which to finally buy the work equipment you were looking for.

And, if what you need is a computer with a generous screen, traditional specifications, convenience to take it wherever you want and a reduced price, look no further.

With a size of 15.6 inch screen, is ASUS L510 It is striking for offering a very reduced thickness with which to reach measurements that help a lot when carrying it on the back. Its total weight is 1.63 kilos. Which is not bad for a team of its size.

A simple team

It must be made clear that this is a team with very simple but functional features. We are talking about a laptop for those users who need a computer to surf the internet, social networks and fill out documents. It is not a product to play games or to consume content in 4K (the screen has FullHD resolution), but in general it is a highly recommended configuration for initiated users of all ages.

Your processor is a Intel Celeron N4020 It works at 1.1 GHz and is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. The internal storage is 128GB eMMC memory which will be more than enough for normal use not looking for too many downloads, while the operating system is Windows 10 Home in S mode, a version of Microsoft’s operating system that only supports installations that come from the Microsoft Store.

This last point could be a problem for those advanced users looking for freedom in their equipment, but it could be perfect to control the use in the hands of not so experienced people. This way they will avoid installing malicious software and everything will be under control with almost no supervision.

To complete your cover letter, the keyboard it is backlit and it hides a fingerprint reader in one of the corners of the touchpad so that we can quickly log in without having to enter our password every time we log in.

Comfort to work

We have already talked about its lightness, but we must also bear in mind that its screen can be tilted 180 degrees so that you can position it however you want.

It is also important to highlight the presence of a numeric keyboard, something that will come in handy for those users who always carry spreadsheets and various accounts of their business.

Is it a good buy?

If what you are looking for is a simple device that allows you to browse the internet comfortably to forget your cell phone screen for a while, this device is an excellent purchase due to the features it offers and the good quality of its construction.

Available on Amazon, its current price is $ 6,657 pesos, an extremely attractive amount that will make many think about its possible purchase.

