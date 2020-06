Udonis Haslem he has an enormous charisma in NBA And now that his days as a player are coming to an end, he wants to be a leader in the fight for equality and social justice. “I want to be part of the solution, there has to be justice for George Floyd and all those who have suffered something like him. We must be united, protest without going into violence,” said the Miami Heat player. “I was born to be a leader, I have a responsibility to help in this and I will not shirk it,” he told ESPN.

