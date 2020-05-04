The current generation of consoles has proven to be at the best time to look back and recall great successes of the past but updated with the advances of the present, which have been ports that can go from authentic remakes or remasters to HD to mere transfers practically without touching except perhaps adapt them to the panoramic format. On Nintendo Switch, a few have fallen, both from the third party perspective to successes of the Big N, especially in more recent stages of Wii and Wii U; Of course it is important that a console contributes content in the form of new games, but nostalgia also has its weight and needs the occasional satisfaction of reliving those games that touched our potatoes when we were tender infants. Hence there is always a certain expectation of watching our favorite game from the past on the hybrid console, and occasionally alarms go off with alleged leaks, see the case with Super Mario 3D World or even The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword -the only three-dimensional Zelda even without receiving any remastered, it is good to remember it; for this reason, from time to time people let their imagination run wild and comment on the networks which games they would like to see again in the current generation, and of course, what happens happens, like a few days ago with the Japanese hashtag “What games do I want to see ported on Nintendo Switch” (# 任天堂 Switch に 移植 し て 欲 し い ゲ ー ム を 語 ろ う ぜ) that has gone viral in such a way that it has even become known globally, and among the many responses we find curiosities such as the desire to see games like Phantasy Star again Online Episode I & II -and to be able to enjoy your online in conditions, waiting in turn for SEGA to bring PSO2 to the West-, Metroid Zero Mission, Xenoblade Chronicles X among many others that you can see below:

# 任天堂 Switch に 移植 し て 欲 し い ゲ ー ム を 語 ろ う ぜ フ ァ ン タ シ ー ス タ ー オ ン ラ イ ン

今 も シ リ ー ズ が 続 い て 人 気 だ け ど Switch で エ ピ ソ ー ド Ⅰ か ら エ ピ ソ ー で 再度 リ リ ー ス し て 欲 し い で す

ゲ ー ム キ ュ ー ブ 版 で の オ フ ラ イ ン で も 遊 べ る ２ 分割 や ４ 分割 の プ レ し て 移植 ま た は し T tw .com/ ter .com/ X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X – だ ん な た ん (@ danna1213) April 30, 2020

# 任天堂 Switch に 移植 し て 欲 し い ゲ ー ム を 語 ろ う ぜ や っ ぱ り ス タ ー フ ォ ッ ク ス シ リ ー ズ か な pic.twitter.com/JWHMlwdJqx – ぶ ち ょ ー (@Dynastes_B) May 1, 2020

ゼ ル ダ の 伝 説 ト ワ イ ラ イ ト プ リ ン セ ス

ス カ イ ウ ォ ー ド ソ ー ド Wii リ モ コ ン の 操作 が 苦 手 な ん で す よ ね 😅 # 任天堂 Switch に 移植 し て 欲 し い ゲ ー ム を 語 ろ う ぜ pic.twitter.com/baAtUrkU6x – め り ー (@ mary_san259) May 2, 2020

# 任天堂 Switch に 移植 し て 欲 し い ゲ ー ム を 語 ろ う ぜ ゼ ノ ブ レ イ ド ク ロ ス pic.twitter.com/IvP4LmI0yE – キ ミ キ ミ @ 積 み ゲ ー 消化 マ ン (@ ​​oX246hpvwbkXWz5) May 2, 2020

# 任天堂 Switch に 移植 し て 欲 し い ゲ ー ム を 語 ろ う ぜ 【ス ー パ ー マ リ オ サ ン シ ャ イ ン】 こ れ 、 唯一 み ん な の 要 望 な の で は な い で す よ ね。 pic.twitter.com/gn2Yx48uC8 – ま い ま い @ 桜 井 政 博 LOVE (@MAIfromS) May 2, 2020

# 任天堂 Switch に 移植 し て 欲 し い ゲ ー ム を 語 ろ う ぜ

F-ZERO GX (多分 無理) pic.twitter.com/fnJRRJs2bV See also – 「ト メ」 (@ tome7365_fz) May 2, 2020

# 任天堂 Switch に 移植 し て 欲 し い ゲ ー ム を 語 ろ う ぜ

Golden sun pic.twitter.com/eyxhXt3Wmp – OptimusMLG (@mlg_optimus) May 2, 2020

What do you think of the games named through this popular Japanese hashtag?

Source

Related