Hasbulla Magomedov challenged Conor McGregor for a fight

Hasbulla Magomedov became viral again for challenging Conor mcgregor to a fight. The 18-year-old, who looks like a child due to his illness, is a trend on social networks every time he posts. On this occasion, he went beyond everything and took advantage of his fame to send a strong message to the former UFC double champion, who is a world megastar.

In the viral video that goes around the world, the young Dagestani said the following about it: I want to punish this Conor McGregor. He speaks too much. Yes. I want to punish him». In that way, he thrilled fans, considering what he has become and what the Irishman means to MMA. His followers support and encourage him for whatever comes next. It should be noted that another of those who supported him was precisely Logan Paul, who comes from fighting with Floyd Mayweather. The renowned youtuber commented days ago: «I know that as long as I channel my inner Hasbulla, the best fighter of our time, we will get the job done. I’m channeling it. The fiercest warrior the world has ever seen. We love Hasbulla. I want you to go with me. Give me Hasbulla! ».

