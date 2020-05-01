Hasbro has reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2020, recording a net loss of US $ 69.6 million in expenses related to the acquisition of Entertainment One (eOne), in addition to announcing an update of its businesses related to the impact of Covid -19.

“The first quarter reflects what really sets Hasbro apart: A global team facing challenges creatively and nimbly, a diverse portfolio of brands and retail base, including world-class digital commerce and multi-channel execution, a strong financial and a commitment to make the world better for children and their families, ”said Brian Goldner, chairman and CEO. “During this quarter, families and friends connected through Hasbro’s robust portfolio, which includes games created with PLAY-DOH and interacted with content and creative games with our brands and entertainment properties. Our teams worked tirelessly to ensure that the product could reach consumers while ensuring the well-being and safety of our global employees and partners who manage the global supply chain and stores impacted by Covid-19. The point of sale in stores was solid during the first quarter and continues to grow in April ”.

The executive added: “We have undertaken extensive scenario planning throughout the business and territories as we organize a reopening of economies worldwide. At the same time, we have made significant progress in integrating eOne, and although much of the team’s production work has been delayed in the short term due to Covid-19, we are actively working together to take advantage of the value of our brands and the company eOne. . Hasbro is creating gaming and entertainment experiences that are vital and desired by consumers and the public this year and for years to come. ”

First quarter net loss included a tax-related expense of the acquisition of $ 127.5 million and $ 19.9 million in intangible amortization tax associated with the acquisition of eOne. Excluding these items, adjusted net earnings during the period were $ 77.7 million. The company noted that “integration was progressing optimally” and is still on track to deliver synergies of $ 130 million by the end of 2022.

As for Covid-19’s business impact, third-party factories in China account for approximately 55 percent of Hasbro’s manufacturing output. “After operating at lower production levels than planned during the first quarter due to Covid-19, these factories are currently operating at planned capacity for this time of year,” the company noted. “Chinese factories are making products across the business, including games. As production generally peaks during the summer months, the company anticipates recovering lost production in the first quarter during the second quarter and being well positioned to meet demand during the holiday season. These projections assume that all production continues to operate in all aspects without further delay by COVID-19 ”. Manufacturing and warehousing partners outside China operated at near-normal levels for much of the first quarter. “Hasbro’s global team is using its diverse global supply chain to meet the demand for open facilities, existing inventory and to quickly recover lost production. The situation at Covid-19 is very fluid, and based on our understanding of local government instructions at this time, we expect the closed facilities to reopen during the summer. We will use our full complement of global sourcing partners to ensure a speedy recovery from any lost production on priority items. ”

“Hasbro is operating from a strong financial position with substantial liquidity available both in cash and an evolving line of credit,” said Deborah Thomas, Hasbro’s chief financial officer. “Upon closing the eOne acquisition, we withdrew a $ 1 billion loan and left our cash on the balance sheet intact. This cash position increased to $ 1.2 billion at the end of the quarter, and is underpinned by access to an evolving $ 1.5 billion line of credit. The global team did a great job of overcoming the challenges of the first quarter. Towards the end of the quarter, physical store closings and restrictions across the country became more frequent and entertainment productions closed. As a result of Covid-19, we expect the second quarter to be more challenging than the first quarter of the year with low revenues and earnings compared to pro forma 2019. We are taking prudent steps to reduce expenses and preserve capital as we position ourselves to meet with seasonal periods of peak business demand in the second half of the year, including the holiday season. While the final impact of Covid-19 will vary depending on how long it takes for markets around the world to reopen, we are currently seeing healthy demand for our products and content. ”