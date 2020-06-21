Bayern Munich sports director Hasan Salihamidzic has backed Hansi Flick’s men to win this year’s Champions League.

The Bavarians have already wrapped up the Bundesliga title, and have their eyes on adding the DFB Pokal and Europe’s top club competition to complete a historic treble.

Speaking to BILD am Sonntag, Salihamidzic said: “First of all, we want to win the DFB Cup final. Our Champions League season has been flawless so far. I trust our team to win. ”

Bayern hold a 3-0 advantage over Chelsea in their Round of 16 tie, with the English side facing a daunting trip to the Allianz Arena for the second leg.

This season’s Bundesliga success marked the eighth time in a row that the Bavarian giants have won the domestic title.

Salihamidzic disputed the suggestion that Bayern’s dominance of the competition was making it boring, and insisted it was still an “attractive” proposition.

“From the outside it may look easy, but the boys do great things every day. That is a strength and that is why they have become masters, ”the former Bosnia and Herzegovina international said.

Bayern will complete their league campaign with a visit to Wolfsburg next Saturday before facing Bayer Leverkusen in the Pokal final the following weekend.