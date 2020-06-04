Bayern Munich’s approach to transfer business will not change as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the club’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has affected several clubs across Europe – both large and small – which will subsequently affect how deals are completed moving forward.

But Salihamidzic insists that Bayern are always managed carefully during transfer windows and this difficult situation will not change that.

“Nobody needs a crystal ball to predict that our society and – therefore all clubs – will face major tests in the short and medium term,” I’ve told Bayern magazine 51.

Squad planning is always challenging, regardless of corona. We have to think even more creatively.

“Before corona, the market had taken absurd moves. However, I can only speak for Bayern and say that we have always managed reasonably in this heated phase.

“We will continue to handle this in the future,” the 43-year-old added. “How we see football, which economic principles we follow and how we want to act in the transfer market does not change.

“We have always had a culture at FC Bayern. Compassion, solidarity, support – we will also try to live on for the European idea in this difficult time.

Corona will challenge us all like nothing before. But we at FC Bayern are up to the task. ”

Bayern have been heavily linked with Manchester City winger Leroy Sané and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.