Although there is no prediction of when the ball will roll in the Brazilian Championship, the companies that will help to give international exposure to the competition for the next four years have already had their names revealed. The entity welcomed the proposals of Global Sports Rights Management (GSRM) to be the transmitter of the matches, while the consortium formed by the agency Zeus Sports Marketing and by Stats Perform will have the mission of taking care of the transmission in bookmakers. However, there is still a lot at stake.

Winning the bidding for rights to open TV, closed TV, pay per view and streaming, Global Sports Rights Management (GSRM) would have disbursed US $ 10 million (around R $ 50 million), according to the website “Máquina do Sport “, to acquire the Brasileirão and Serie B image rights for four years.

Owned by Hernán Donnari, who was an executive at Fox Sports in Argentina, GSRM also has a partnership with a sports streaming platform that broadcasts games from the Chilean team in the world and investors from Miami.

However, the company has a controversial past: even when it adopted the name of Argentina Sports Rights Management, the company was accused of trying to manipulate the process to acquire the rights of the Argentine Championship. Faced with the scandal behind the scenes, the agency was removed.

With a new name, it will be up to Global Sports Rights Management to detail what its plans are to give visibility to the Brazilian Championship. The idea would be that 75% of the amount disbursed would go to the elite of national football, 20% to Serie B clubs and the rest to Serie C clubs.

STRONG IMPACT CONSORTIUM ‘ENCAMPARÁ’ BRASILEIRÃO

Brazilians from Series A and B will be in the hands of a company accused of maneuvering to transmit the Argentine Championship (Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

Betting companies are already prominent in South America and Europe (Image: Disclosure)

The transmission of the Brazilian Championship to websites and bookmakers abroad will be in the hands of an impact conglomerate. Even with the proposal of US $ 15.6 million (around R $ 82 million), according to “Máquina do Esporte”, not being the largest, the National Club Commission (CNC) would have valued the projection of the conglomerate formed by Zeus Sports Marketing agency and Stats Perform.

With the founders of brothers Nick Haigh and Josh Burack, the ZSM agency has in its favor the fact that it is already responsible for being at high level international events. The FIFA Club World Cup, the Olympic Games and the Premiership Rugby are some of its clients.

Stats, founded in 1981 with the aim of collecting sports data from athletes, will help with betting center of the Brazilian Championship in real time. The company also has a four-year partnership with Conmebol and has already managed matches in the Copa América, Copa Libertadores, Recopa Sulamericana and Copa Sudamericana, as well as competitions in Europe, such as the English, Spanish and MLS Championships.

As there is no obligation to invest in the promotion of the championship, the consortium was able to offer a value higher than that made for the transmission of games of the Brazilian Championship.

SCALED AFTER RECENT ‘FIASCO’

BR Foot Mídia won the bid, but defaulted (Disclosure)

The sale of international rights in the Brazilian Championship has already given CBF severe headaches. In 2018, BR Foot Media had the upper hand by proposing R $ 550 million for the rights to commercialize the competition internationally during the years 2019 and 2022. However, the company did not fulfill its promise to pay the R $ 100 million that would be shared between the teams and the entity suspended the agreement (which would also give BR Foot Mídia the exclusivity of advertising signs). At the time, the company complained of an imbalance in relation to the contracts made with Rede Globo, which handles the transmissions to the Portuguese language.

In a hurry, there was a new bidding attempt, with the game transmission project and space for advertising signs being divided (and won by Sport / Promotion). However, the request for inclusion of extra properties in the subscription caused CBF to cancel sales abroad.

For this reason, even after having recently won, both GSRM and the companies designated for bookmakers will have to submit project delivery dates and action plans to clubs.

See too:

See the best young people in the world, according to the Goal website