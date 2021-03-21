has three days of record in injected doses

The United Kingdom has reported this Sunday a third consecutive daily record of vaccinations against the coronavirus after certifying 873,784 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

“In a single day we have vaccinated equivalent to the total adult population of Liverpool, Southampton and Oxfordtogether“, explained the executive director of the National Health System, Simon Stevens, according to the Sky News chain.

“A huge thanks to everyone involved and please, vaccinate when they invite you to do so, “Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted on Twitter.

As reported by Health of England on Saturday for an hour it was achieved that will deliver almost 27 doses per second. More than 2.24 million people have received a dose in the last three days.

In total there are more than 27.6 million people who have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 2.2 million have also been inoculated with the second.

In this sense, the British Health Minister, Matt Hancock, has announced that more than half of the British adult population have already received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

In a video posted on Twitter this Saturday, the minister has considered this threshold as “a great success”. “I want to say many, many thanks to everyone involved, including half of all adults who have come forward,” he said.

However, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace has warned that the summer holidays could not happen normally due to the increase in cases in other countries. “We cannot turn a deaf ear to what is happening outside the UK,” he pointed out. “We do not jeopardize what has been achieved with vaccination,” he added.

United Kingdom has confirmed this Sunday 33 fatalities due to Covid-19, compared to 96 the previous day, and has registered 5,312 more infections in the last 24 hours.

According to data provided by the British Ministry of Health, the global count of the European country has thus risen to 126,155 fatalities because of the disease, while the contagions are already4,296,583.

In reference to the hospital situation, the health authorities of the United Kingdom have detailed that 437 people have required to be admitted from Saturday to Sunday, although the global number of hospitalized has been declining for days.

Up to now, 6,162 people remain hospitalized with the disease in the country, 830 of which need mechanical respiration, the latter figures not updated and corresponding to Saturday.

On the other hand, the specialist in epidemiological models Mike Tildesley, advisor to the Government, has warned that there is danger that the new variants of the coronavirus can put in risk the vaccination program in the coming months, while other experts have warned of the possible arrival of a third wave of infections in the United Kingdom.

At this juncture, Tildesley has ruled out the possibility of a resumption of tourist trips in the UK for this summer. “I think we run a real risk if a lot of people start traveling abroad in July and August due to the potential to bring more of these new variants to the country,” he said.

The hospital admissions and deaths continue to decline due to the effect of vaccines, but there is concern that cases could increase rapidly once restrictions are eased, according to Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), though its impact could be less lethal than the previous ones.

“I think another wave is possible. Probably even. I suppose the difference is that another wave will cause substantially fewer deaths and hospitalizations due to high levels of vaccination in the types of people who would have ended up in hospital or, sadly, die if they have not been vaccinated, “he explained.

“So the consequences of another wave are less. I think the challenge is, of course, that we don’t know exactly how much less, “he added. Experts believe there will be a growing “disconnect” between cases and hospital admissions and deaths in the future, as vaccines spread.