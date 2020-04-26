The idea would be an urban SUV with a length of around four meters

Could have a 106 horsepower electric motor

In its day, Smart tried to diversify the range from its initial model, the ForTwo. The ForFour arrived and also a small ‘roadster’, tremendously fun despite its low power, partly because of its lightness and partly because sitting practically on the asphalt, in a very low position, provided adrenaline sensations.

But the era of small ‘roadster’ or small coupes passed, it was short-lived, and now we are in the era of SUVs. Although Smart has always resisted this segment, they already know that they cannot do it any longer. SUVs take over the lion’s share of the market, they are even ruthlessly cannibalizing the ‘little urbanites’.

A sign of the times, Smart has become “electric only”, rhyming with the concept of “smart city” that urban planners understand will be the future of cities.

Mercedes and Geely, the co-owners of the brand, know it. And they also know that the added value of SUVs is essential for income statements. So Smart is already preparing the step that for more than a decade has been studied on more than one occasion and dismissed many others. Do we remember the ForStars concept presented at the 2012 Paris Motor Show?

The idea of ​​this small Smart would be an urban SUV between 4 and 4.06 meters in length, with overhangs. The electric motor could be 78 kW –106 horsepower– and it is supposed that it would keep the motor behind and the autonomy could be of the order of 320 to 340 kilometers if the platform of the current Smart ForFour is used, although there are some who think that for the occasion it would start from a new platform, that the current ForFour is shared with the Twingo of Remault.

In any case we do not believe that it is a two-door like the ForStars concept, without a doubt very elegant; We would bet on a four-door SUV, it does not seem to rhyme now with the SUV concept or in urban SUVs.

The filing date could be in late 2022 to be released in early 2023.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.