Isolation in the home due to quarantine has led people to adopt new behaviors and new dynamics to continue with their day to day, for example, in the case of those professionals who have been forced to adopt the home office, We know that many have had to resort to platforms such as Zoom or other similar ones in order to manage communication with collaborators; on the other hand, in the case of students, many have had to go to specialized platforms to take classes online. However, in the field of entertainment and content consumption things have also changed in one way or another, leading people to modify the services they already had in order to have a better experience. The clearest case can currently be seen with internet and television services.

As we highlight in the graph of this day with data from the firm Planning Quant, there are some adjustments that the pandemic has produced when it comes to these elements. In the section on mobile data for cell phones, it stands out that 21 percent of people contracted the service, while 10 percent decided to extend the plan they already had. Within this block, only 6 percent canceled their plan or currently have this measure contemplated.

In the fixed connection internet service section, it stands out that 22 percent of people have added this service and only 3 percent of those who already had it have improved it. On the other hand, 7 percent are planning to unsubscribe or have already done so.

Finally, in the case of TV services, 15 percent more people have chosen to add this service in their homes, while it stands out that 8 percent plan to change providers and 12 percent consider reducing your plan to a more basic one.

